Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Given New C$22.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$22.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$25.63.

Ero Copper Price Performance

About Ero Copper

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$16.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.18. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$14.84 and a 52 week high of C$32.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.75.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

