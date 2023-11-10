Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.50

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $19.27, with a volume of 148145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

EVBG has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Everbridge from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Everbridge from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

Everbridge Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average of $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.07 million, a PE ratio of -14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $114.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.65 million. Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Wagner sold 3,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $65,032.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,210.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,550 shares of company stock worth $119,213. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the first quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

