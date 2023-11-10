Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EVRI. B. Riley cut their target price on Everi from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everi in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Everi from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Everi from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NYSE EVRI opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $962.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.93. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.17. Everi had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 54.09%. The firm had revenue of $208.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Everi will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Randy L. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.27 per share, with a total value of $71,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 522,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,815.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Everi by 1,241.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Everi by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Everi by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

