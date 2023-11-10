EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Issues Earnings Results

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $35.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 234.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

EVgo Stock Performance

EVGO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,714. EVgo has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on EVgo in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lowered EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in EVgo during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 689.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in EVgo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

