EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 2,553,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 3,208,506 shares.The stock last traded at $2.79 and had previously closed at $2.30.

The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $35.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. EVgo’s revenue was up 234.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVGO. TD Cowen cut EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.79.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EVgo by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EVgo by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 20,505 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in EVgo by 238.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 20,746 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in EVgo in the 1st quarter valued at $32,188,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EVgo by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,649,000 after buying an additional 3,228,340 shares in the last quarter. 15.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.02.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

