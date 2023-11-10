EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2023

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGOGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 2,553,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 3,208,506 shares.The stock last traded at $2.79 and had previously closed at $2.30.

The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $35.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. EVgo’s revenue was up 234.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVGO. TD Cowen cut EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVgo

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EVgo by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EVgo by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 20,505 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in EVgo by 238.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 20,746 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in EVgo in the 1st quarter valued at $32,188,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EVgo by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,649,000 after buying an additional 3,228,340 shares in the last quarter. 15.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVgo Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.02.

About EVgo

(Get Free Report)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.