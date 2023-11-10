Fair Isaac’s (FICO) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $875.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

FICO has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a reduce rating and a $729.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $1,120.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $908.40.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 2.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

FICO opened at $962.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $891.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $832.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 56.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $518.26 and a 12-month high of $987.02.

In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total value of $2,185,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total value of $2,185,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.42, for a total transaction of $2,519,559.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,079,097.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,072 shares of company stock valued at $9,791,938 in the last three months. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

