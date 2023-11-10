Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) PT Raised to C$1,500.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$1,400.00 to C$1,500.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,400.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$1,800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$980.00 to C$1,020.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,500.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$1,511.67.

Shares of TSE FFH opened at C$1,235.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.87. Fairfax Financial has a twelve month low of C$709.00 and a twelve month high of C$1,271.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1,143.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1,055.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.72.

In related news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$845.00, for a total transaction of C$169,000.00. In other news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$845.00, for a total transaction of C$169,000.00. Also, Director Brian Johnson Porter bought 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1,265.00 per share, with a total value of C$316,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 850 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,075,250. Insiders sold a total of 1,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,860 over the last three months. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

