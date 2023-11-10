Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.55

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.55 and last traded at $65.33, with a volume of 10833 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Federal Signal from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Federal Signal

Federal Signal Price Performance

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Signal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

