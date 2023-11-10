Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

RACE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $311.69.

Shares of RACE opened at $335.88 on Monday. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $209.88 and a 1 year high of $340.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $304.42 and a 200-day moving average of $305.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Ferrari by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Ferrari by 14.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

