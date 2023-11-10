Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,055 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA FENY traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.24.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

