Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FNF. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fidelity National Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.33.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FNF

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $43.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.29. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $45.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 30.34, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,298,372.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,705,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,896 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,133,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,424,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,400,000 after buying an additional 1,591,205 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 646.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,640,000 after buying an additional 1,555,089 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,942,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,408,000 after buying an additional 1,535,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.