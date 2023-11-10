FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) CFO Sells $28,188.71 in Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $28,188.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,650.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Daniella Turenshine also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 3rd, Daniella Turenshine sold 2,807 shares of FIGS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $19,649.00.
- On Friday, October 6th, Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of FIGS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $25,290.02.
- On Friday, September 29th, Daniella Turenshine sold 4,495 shares of FIGS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $26,970.00.
- On Tuesday, September 5th, Daniella Turenshine sold 12,661 shares of FIGS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $78,498.20.
NYSE FIGS opened at $5.86 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $986.37 million, a P/E ratio of 83.64, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIGS. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.02.
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.
