FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) CFO Sells $28,188.71 in Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $28,188.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,650.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, November 3rd, Daniella Turenshine sold 2,807 shares of FIGS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $19,649.00.

On Friday, October 6th, Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of FIGS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $25,290.02.

On Friday, September 29th, Daniella Turenshine sold 4,495 shares of FIGS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $26,970.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Daniella Turenshine sold 12,661 shares of FIGS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $78,498.20.

NYSE FIGS opened at $5.86 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $986.37 million, a P/E ratio of 83.64, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in FIGS by 376.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FIGS by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FIGS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIGS. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.02.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

