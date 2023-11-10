First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Free Report) (NYSE:AG) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

FR stock opened at C$6.43 on Monday. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of C$6.05 and a one year high of C$13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.75%.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Todd Anthony sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.44, for a total value of C$84,400.00. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

