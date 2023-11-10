First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Stock Position Raised by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 21.1% in the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 17,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Alpha Omega Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.3% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 161,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,628,000.

NYSEARCA:FDL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.38. The company had a trading volume of 151,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,568. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.14. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $38.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

