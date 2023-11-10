First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $32.44

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.44 and last traded at $32.77, with a volume of 19487 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.99.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Stock Down 1.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of $937.25 million, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.43.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.0261 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund
About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.
