First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $32.44

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.44 and last traded at $32.77, with a volume of 19487 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.99.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $937.25 million, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.43.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.0261 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCLN. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 702.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 218,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after buying an additional 191,156 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,611,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,164,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 77.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 245,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 107,235 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,498,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

