First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 163,495 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 304,432 shares.The stock last traded at $27.86 and had previously closed at $27.80.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0982 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 140,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 26,912 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 567,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,030,000 after acquiring an additional 259,029 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,175,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,195,000 after acquiring an additional 493,510 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 472.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 202,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 167,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 213,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

