Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.64

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.64 and last traded at $20.07, with a volume of 635760 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average is $24.25.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

Institutional Trading of Flowers Foods

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,286,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,823,000 after buying an additional 11,637,370 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth $38,880,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 73.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,383,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,211 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Flowers Foods by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,165,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,235,000 after purchasing an additional 988,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $20,253,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Featured Articles

