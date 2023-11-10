FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 65.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in FMC were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,294.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,522.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of FMC opened at $50.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.96. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $49.56 and a 1-year high of $134.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.25.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.31.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

