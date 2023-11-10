FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 499,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 133,443 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $52,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the first quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in FMC by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in FMC by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its position in FMC by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 124,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 18,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC grew its position in FMC by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 13,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Stock Down 4.4 %

FMC stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.25. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $49.56 and a twelve month high of $134.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FMC news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira purchased 2,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,522.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer purchased 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at $987,294.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FMC. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on FMC from $80.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on FMC from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FMC

FMC Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.