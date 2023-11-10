Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FOJCY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Danske cut shares of Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FOJCY opened at $2.52 on Friday. Fortum Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $3.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0961 per share. This is a boost from Fortum Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Fortum Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

