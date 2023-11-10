FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,340 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 21.7% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.6 %

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $84.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.48. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.27 and a 1 year high of $104.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.02, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -830.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWK. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

