FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,593 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARR. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Argus lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Carrier Global stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.39. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $60.04. The company has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

