FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 707 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.03% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 5,506.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 722,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after acquiring an additional 709,761 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 74,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 27.8% during the second quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.4 %

EJUL opened at $22.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.93. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $24.56.

About Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (EJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

