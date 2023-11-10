FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 924 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $76.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.35.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

