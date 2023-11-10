FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $613,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $291,000. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 170,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,620,000 after acquiring an additional 15,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $104.70 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $99.03 and a 12 month high of $116.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.61 and its 200 day moving average is $109.15.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.