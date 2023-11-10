FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,357 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 55,834 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Snider Financial Group grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.1% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 153,594,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,935,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,371 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 243.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,025,724,000 after buying an additional 57,689,209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,775,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $889,831,000 after buying an additional 863,591 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,251,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $645,768,000 after buying an additional 3,592,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Ford Motor Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of F opened at $9.71 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

