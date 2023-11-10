FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 106.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in Corning by 0.3% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 117,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 5.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.5% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corning by 4.3% during the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $27.07 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.71%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

