FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDU. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 505.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

Get iShares U.S. Utilities ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

IDU opened at $75.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.91 million, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.79. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $68.87 and a 12-month high of $90.27.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.