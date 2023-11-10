FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 313.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

BATS GOVT opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.60.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.