FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 761.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 292,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 258,513 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 208.7% during the first quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 82,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 55,452 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 2,512.1% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 46,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 44,790 shares during the period. Michael S. Ryan Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $964,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $690,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EJAN opened at $27.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.04. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $29.72.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

