FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 703.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.55 and its 200-day moving average is $33.92.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on USB. Citigroup dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

