FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $102.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. William Blair cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.76.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

