FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $569,000 Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,141 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.25 and its 200-day moving average is $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.73 and a 1 year high of $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.468 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $5.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.46.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

