FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $815,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 159.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 173,332 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $19,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in NIKE by 12.5% during the second quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 179,459 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $19,807,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 279,749 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,876,000 after acquiring an additional 62,224 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 4.7% in the second quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 50,690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $107.03 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.76. The company has a market capitalization of $162.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

