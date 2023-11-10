FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GE. FMR LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 5.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,795,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,098,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in General Electric by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,356 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,496,379,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,272,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,837,514,000 after buying an additional 319,196 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $113.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.26. General Electric has a one year low of $59.57 and a one year high of $117.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.70.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet lowered General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GE

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.