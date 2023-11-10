FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,377 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in FedEx by 97,178.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,937,674,000 after purchasing an additional 209,295,211 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $766,539,000 after acquiring an additional 491,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,787,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,990,243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $454,751,000 after purchasing an additional 38,269 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.
FDX opened at $241.19 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $162.61 and a 1-year high of $270.95. The company has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
