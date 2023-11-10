FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $148.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.61. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $164.18. The firm has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

