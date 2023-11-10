FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,998 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,998 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 671,629.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,892,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,152,356,000 after purchasing an additional 45,885,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,207,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,754,000 after acquiring an additional 969,487 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,848,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,342,000 after acquiring an additional 195,490 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,240,000 after acquiring an additional 154,513 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 779,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,278,000 after acquiring an additional 97,651 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

BOND stock opened at $87.42 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $85.10 and a 1 year high of $94.57. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.02.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

