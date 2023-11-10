Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 7,124 Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sylvamo during the first quarter worth about $69,597,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,762,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,093 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,359,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,895,000 after purchasing an additional 924,674 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sylvamo by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,774,000 after purchasing an additional 396,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,292,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sylvamo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Sylvamo Price Performance

Sylvamo stock opened at $45.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.87. Sylvamo Co. has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $57.38.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.84 million. Sylvamo had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 55.02%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Sylvamo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

