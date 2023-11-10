Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires New Shares in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KNF. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Knife River in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Knife River during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Knife River during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Knife River from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Knife River in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

Knife River Stock Performance

Shares of KNF stock opened at $56.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.88. Knife River Co. has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $60.99.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.72. Knife River had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knife River Profile

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

