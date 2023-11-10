Foster & Motley Inc. Boosts Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 68.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 254.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,402,000 after purchasing an additional 468,332 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 534.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after acquiring an additional 103,263 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Ingredion by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.50 per share, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on INGR. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Ingredion Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of INGR opened at $101.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.05. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $89.54 and a 12 month high of $113.46.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.38. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

