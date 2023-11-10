Foster & Motley Inc. Has $229,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,840 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,375 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.85. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

