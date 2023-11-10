Foster & Motley Inc. Has $253,000 Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,286,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 97,325.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,233,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,076,000 after buying an additional 1,232,136 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,208,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,570,000 after buying an additional 1,138,583 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $200,042,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,702,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,593,000 after buying an additional 511,658 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PH opened at $412.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $281.19 and a 52-week high of $428.16.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

In other news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,176.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PH. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.71.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

