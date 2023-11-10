Foster & Motley Inc. Has $409,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Paychex by 27.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,599,000 after purchasing an additional 62,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 98,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087,596 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 102,768.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,137 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $114.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.06 and a 200-day moving average of $115.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. Argus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on PAYX

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.