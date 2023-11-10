Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 783.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 141.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

EGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.08.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $166.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.40 and a 52-week high of $188.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.61%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

