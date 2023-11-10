Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 23.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $214.24 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $187.38 and a 12 month high of $228.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.44. The firm has a market cap of $302.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

