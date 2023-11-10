Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 342 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,463,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,298,310,000 after purchasing an additional 358,431 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,364,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,041,779,000 after acquiring an additional 217,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Prologis by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,716,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,580,000 after acquiring an additional 285,998 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Prologis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,593,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.60.

Prologis Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of PLD stock opened at $103.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $136.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.16.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.