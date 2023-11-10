Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 6,733 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,733 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 38,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 242,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 101,653 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 234,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Price Performance

Shares of MAC opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $14.51.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($1.66). Macerich had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Macerich’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAC. Piper Sandler upgraded Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Macerich in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.90.

About Macerich

(Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

