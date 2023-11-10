Franco-Nevada Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th.
Franco-Nevada has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Franco-Nevada has a payout ratio of 35.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Franco-Nevada to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.
Franco-Nevada Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE FNV traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $119.50. 81,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,276. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.00. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $116.40 and a 1-year high of $161.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. CSFB cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.88.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Franco-Nevada
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth $47,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1,213.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Franco-Nevada
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.