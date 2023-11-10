Franco-Nevada Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:FNV)

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2023

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNVGet Free Report) (TSE:FNV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th.

Franco-Nevada has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Franco-Nevada has a payout ratio of 35.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Franco-Nevada to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE FNV traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $119.50. 81,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,276. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.00. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $116.40 and a 1-year high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNVGet Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.93 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 55.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. CSFB cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Franco-Nevada

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth $47,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1,213.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.