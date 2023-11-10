Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.472 per share on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.
Franco-Nevada Stock Down 1.0 %
FNV traded down C$1.59 on Friday, hitting C$164.27. The company had a trading volume of 23,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,145. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$184.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$191.29. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of C$160.34 and a 12-month high of C$217.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63.
Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C$0.18. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.97% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of C$443.15 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 5.4019017 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.
